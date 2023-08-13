Mezon boasts a good pedigree - she is by Caravaggio and out of a winning daughter of Nassau Stakes winner Favourable Terms - and she made a promising start to her career when overcoming inexperience to win at Leicester last month. Mezon ran green for the first half of that five-furlong novice, but she picked up in really good style once getting the hang of things, staying on strongly to lead close home. Mezon registered a notable closing sectional at Leicester and, with the benefit of that outing under her belt, looks likely to take a big step forward. The 7 lb penalty she picked up is partially offset by the booking of Conor Planas who is good value for his 5 lb claim.

