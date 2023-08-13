The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Sectional Timing
Mezon boasts a good pedigree - she is by Caravaggio and out of a winning daughter of Nassau Stakes winner Favourable Terms - and she made a promising start to her career when overcoming inexperience to win at Leicester last month. Mezon ran green for the first half of that five-furlong novice, but she picked up in really good style once getting the hang of things, staying on strongly to lead close home. Mezon registered a notable closing sectional at Leicester and, with the benefit of that outing under her belt, looks likely to take a big step forward. The 7 lb penalty she picked up is partially offset by the booking of Conor Planas who is good value for his 5 lb claim.
To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.