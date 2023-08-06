The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated
Jkr Cobbler took his time winning his first handicap, but he’s going the right way now having registered back-to-back victories over this course and distance in recent weeks. He followed up with something to spare last time, ultimately winning by a length having stayed on to lead in the final 100 yards. This will be tougher following a further 4 lb rise in the weights, but he’s fancied to prove equal to the task in his hat-trick attempt, with further progress by no means out of the question.
To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.