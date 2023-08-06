Jkr Cobbler took his time winning his first handicap, but he’s going the right way now having registered back-to-back victories over this course and distance in recent weeks. He followed up with something to spare last time, ultimately winning by a length having stayed on to lead in the final 100 yards. This will be tougher following a further 4 lb rise in the weights, but he’s fancied to prove equal to the task in his hat-trick attempt, with further progress by no means out of the question.

