Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
16:57 · SUN July 30, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Novak - 15:40 Ayr

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Novak was holding his form well on the all-weather earlier this year but he has really taken off returned to turf in the last couple of months. He was suited by being held up in a well-run race when resuming winning ways over course and distance in May and he followed up with plenty in hand dropped to six furlongs at Hamilton 16 days later. Novak confirmed he is right at the top of his game when producing another career-best effort to complete a hat-trick back at this course last month, again having a bit up his sleeve. The step back up in trip won't be a problem and he is building an excellent rapport with this rider, so he has to be of strong interest again.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

