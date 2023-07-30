Novak was holding his form well on the all-weather earlier this year but he has really taken off returned to turf in the last couple of months. He was suited by being held up in a well-run race when resuming winning ways over course and distance in May and he followed up with plenty in hand dropped to six furlongs at Hamilton 16 days later. Novak confirmed he is right at the top of his game when producing another career-best effort to complete a hat-trick back at this course last month, again having a bit up his sleeve. The step back up in trip won't be a problem and he is building an excellent rapport with this rider, so he has to be of strong interest again.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling