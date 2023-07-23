Zarga improved again when last seen filling the runner-up spot at Redcar in May, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having conceded first run. That race has thrown up plenty of winners and Zarga remains potentially well treated from a 4 lb higher mark as she seeks a first career success. Still totally unexposed at this sort of trip, she is unlikely to have reached her ceiling yet and the good nick of the Sir Michael Stoute yard (80% of horses running to form) also gives cause for optimism.

