Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
15:16 · SUN July 23, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Zarga - 20:20 Windsor

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Zarga improved again when last seen filling the runner-up spot at Redcar in May, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having conceded first run. That race has thrown up plenty of winners and Zarga remains potentially well treated from a 4 lb higher mark as she seeks a first career success. Still totally unexposed at this sort of trip, she is unlikely to have reached her ceiling yet and the good nick of the Sir Michael Stoute yard (80% of horses running to form) also gives cause for optimism.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

