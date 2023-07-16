Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform's Flagged Up

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
16:19 · SUN July 16, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Romanor - 16:35 Newton Abbot

Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Romanor has dropped below his last winning mark and shaped as if ready to take advantage when third at Stratford earlier this month, doing well to finish as close as he did after being further back than ideal and then hampered on landing at the last. Romanor kept on strongly, only just missing out on second spot, so the step back up in trip shouldn't be a problem, while it's worth noting that his last three wins have come around this course.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

How does Flagged Up work?

Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING