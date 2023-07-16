Romanor has dropped below his last winning mark and shaped as if ready to take advantage when third at Stratford earlier this month, doing well to finish as close as he did after being further back than ideal and then hampered on landing at the last. Romanor kept on strongly, only just missing out on second spot, so the step back up in trip shouldn't be a problem, while it's worth noting that his last three wins have come around this course.

