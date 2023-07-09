Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform's Flagged Up

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
16:55 · SUN July 09, 2023

Monday's selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Baryshnikov - 19:55 Ripon

Flags: Horses For Courses, Horse In Focus

Baryshnikov is still searching for a first win this season but he has been in excellent order of late, shaping up well when placed on his last three starts. Baryshnikov looked unlucky not to score over this course and distance on his penultimate start when denied by just a nose nose after finishing well from off a steady gallop, and a lack of pace in the race again counted against him when third at Redcar last time. Baryshnikov, who looked unsuited by the drop back to a mile last time, was unable to get on terms with the front pair but did some good late work, leaving the impression that he remains one to be very positive about. He'll be suited by the step back up in trip here, while his good record at this undulating track is also a positive (form figures of 122).

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

How does Flagged Up work?

Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING