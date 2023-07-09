Baryshnikov is still searching for a first win this season but he has been in excellent order of late, shaping up well when placed on his last three starts. Baryshnikov looked unlucky not to score over this course and distance on his penultimate start when denied by just a nose nose after finishing well from off a steady gallop, and a lack of pace in the race again counted against him when third at Redcar last time. Baryshnikov, who looked unsuited by the drop back to a mile last time, was unable to get on terms with the front pair but did some good late work, leaving the impression that he remains one to be very positive about. He'll be suited by the step back up in trip here, while his good record at this undulating track is also a positive (form figures of 122).