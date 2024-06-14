Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
08:58 · FRI June 14, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Gallant Lion - 15:15 Sandown

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Gallant Lion was very progressive in handicaps last season, completing a four-timer at Windsor in August, and that winning streak also included a win over this course and distance. He made a promising reappearance on his first start for Alan King, too, finishing third at Newbury in April, and he shaped better than the bare result back at that track last time, making good headway when meeting some trouble in running around a furlong out. He was left with too much to do afterwards, but finished his race well, and he remains a horse to be positive about racing from the same mark now for a yard in good form. 

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

