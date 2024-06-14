Gallant Lion was very progressive in handicaps last season, completing a four-timer at Windsor in August, and that winning streak also included a win over this course and distance. He made a promising reappearance on his first start for Alan King, too, finishing third at Newbury in April, and he shaped better than the bare result back at that track last time, making good headway when meeting some trouble in running around a furlong out. He was left with too much to do afterwards, but finished his race well, and he remains a horse to be positive about racing from the same mark now for a yard in good form.

