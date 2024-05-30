Mickley had made an encouraging start to his career as a juvenile, really taking the eye with his finishing effort when third at Redcar on his second start, and he built on that promise to get off the mark on his reappearance at Southwell in March, storming clear before being geared down close home and ultimately passing the post with an advantage of three and three-quarter lengths. The visual impression was backed up by a good time and an impressive closing sectional that suggests there's more to come and that he can continue his trend of run-by-run improvement. An opening BHA mark of 83 looks to underestimate him - he's 5 lb clear on Timeform's ratings - and he stands out as the one to beat.

