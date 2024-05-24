The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated
Juana Ines was a winner in France last season and she made a most encouraging start for this yard on British debut at Ascot in October last year. She was well backed on that occasion, but wasn't ideally positioned when the tempo lifted, still having plenty to do entering the straight and doing all of her best work late on to finish a never-nearer third. She looks very interesting now making her return and handicap debut, looking potentially well treated from an opening mark of 84, and she represents a yard that could hardly be in better form.
