The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
Devoted Queen, a half-sister to the smart One Ruler, caught the eye on looks ahead of her debut at Newmarket last October and she created an excellent impression in the race, quickening two and a quarter lengths clear. Devoted Queen wasn't so visually impressive on her return at Kempton last month, taking time to find her stride and still seeming in need of the experience, but she took control after hitting the front a furlong out and can have that effort upgraded as she was held up in a steadily-run race. This lightly raced and unbeaten filly is still open to improvement after only two starts and has a clear edge on Timeform's ratings in any case, heading the field by 7 lb.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.