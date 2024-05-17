Devoted Queen, a half-sister to the smart One Ruler, caught the eye on looks ahead of her debut at Newmarket last October and she created an excellent impression in the race, quickening two and a quarter lengths clear. Devoted Queen wasn't so visually impressive on her return at Kempton last month, taking time to find her stride and still seeming in need of the experience, but she took control after hitting the front a furlong out and can have that effort upgraded as she was held up in a steadily-run race. This lightly raced and unbeaten filly is still open to improvement after only two starts and has a clear edge on Timeform's ratings in any case, heading the field by 7 lb.