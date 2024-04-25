Okeechobee rapidly developed into a smart three-year-old in 2022 when winning three of his four starts, culminating in a win in a handicap at Salisbury which suggested he had potential in pattern company. However, the half-brother to St Leger winner Logician had to miss all of last season but posted a very encouraging effort after a lengthy absence when returning in a listed race at Kempton earlier this month. Soon settling after being a bit keen early on, Okeechobee was gradually left behind by Dubai Honour in the final furlong but wasn’t given a hard race once held and looked very much at home up in grade. With that run under his belt, Okeechobee can start making up for lost time.