Mr Hampstead - 15:12 Newbury
Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional, Top Rated
This looks a race to keep an eye on, sure to throw up plenty of future winners, and Mr Hampstead is taken to build on a most promising debut at Newcastle in November. He was well backed on that occasion, and went down narrowly only to another exciting prospect, displaying a nice change of gear to move into the lead around three furlongs out but unable to hold off the winner in the closing stages. That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and Mr Hampstead has the potential to develop into a smart performer this season.
