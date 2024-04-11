Inothewayurthinkin was heavily supported in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, where he was sent off a 13/8 favourite in a field of 22, and he justified that support in style, powering clear in the manner of one well worth a return to Grade 1 company (he had finished third behind Gaelic Warrior and Il Etait Temps in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick over Christmas). He had failed to fire when well behind the reopposing Heart Wood in a handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival but he is much better judged on his Kim Muir effort where he stormed eight lengths ahead of the runner-up, who was a further 18 lengths clear of the third, and that high-class piece of form looks the best on offer here. He's also open to further improvement as a chaser and will relish the testing conditions placing the emphasis on stamina.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.