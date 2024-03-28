Highfield Viking , a half-brother to the multiple Group 1 winner Highfield Princess, made a winning reappearance on his handicap debut at Doncaster last spring, showing improved form on his first start since being gelded. He failed to add to that success from five further outings last year but looked unlucky on his final start of the campaign at Ayr, where he only lost out on the nod in a race in which he was badly hampered. Highfield Viking clipped heels soon after the start which left him off the pace, but he kept on well towards the centre of the course and missed out by only a nose. He is well treated off a mark only 2 lb higher than for that unlucky defeat, is still relatively lightly raced and showed last year that he can go well when fresh.

