Paddy The Horse largely struggled over fences and fared no better back over hurdles at Kelso in December, but he returned to form from out of the blue when third at Newcastle last time, moving easily for a long way in that two-and-a-half miler. It's been 16 months since Paddy The Horse last won but that success came over this course and distance, taking his record at this track to two wins and two placed efforts from four starts. He's clearly effective around this undulating track and is now 7 lb lower in the weights than for his latest win, so is of interest after showing some encouragement last month.

