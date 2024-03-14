Dinoblue had to settle for minor honours at last season's Festival when finishing runner-up in the Grand Annual but she returns to the meeting as a much-improved performer and stands out on form in the Mares' Chase. Dinoblue won her four starts following that Grand Annual second, including in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown over Christmas. Her winning run came to an end at the Dublin Racing Festival but she produced another very smart effort to finish runner-up to El Fabiolo, six lengths ahead of subsequent Champion Chase winner Captain Guinness with Gentleman de Mee a further length and three-quarters back in fourth. Much of Dinoblue's form is at around two miles but she should cope with the return to this longer trip and she can make her class tell and provide Willie Mullins with another Cheltenham Festival winner.

