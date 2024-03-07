Winning pointer Whosmydaddy didn't show much in maiden and novice company over hurdles but he proved a completely different proposition when sent handicapping, fitted with cheekpieces, upped in trip and switched to chasing at Musselburgh last month. Whosmydaddy raced with zest at the head of affairs, jumping well in the main, and he was in command from early in the straight on his way to an impressive seven-length success. He remains with plenty of untapped potential over fences and an 8 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop him, particularly with the Sandy Thomson stable in such good form.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.