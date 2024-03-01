Streak Lightning shaped better than the bare result when fifth over this course and distance on his latest outing in October as he met interference just as he was making good progress from the rear. The smooth way Streak Lightning made up ground before finding himself short of room was encouraging, as was the way he finished off his race when in the clear inside the final half-furlong (he earned the Sectional Timing Flag). That effort shows that Streak Lightning has dropped to an attractive mark and is one to be positive about again.

