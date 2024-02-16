It's been a long time since Triple Nickle enjoyed the adulation of the winners’ enclosure, so it’s perhaps no surprise that connections have lowered their sights and dropped the mare into selling company on this return to hurdles. Triple Nickle looked back in form when third on the all-weather at Kempton last month, and although she failed to back that up at Lingfield earlier this month, it’s worth remembering her third to the well-handicapped mare Arctic Footprint at Ffos Las in December. Most notably, however, is the change in jockey here. Harry Cobden – who is firmly embroiled in the race to be Champion Jockey once more – takes over in the saddle, which suggests a big run is certainly expected (first ride for the yard).

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.