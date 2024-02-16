Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
09:36 · FRI February 16, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Triple Nickle - 13:40 Fakenham

Flags: Jockey Uplift, Top-Rated

It's been a long time since Triple Nickle enjoyed the adulation of the winners’ enclosure, so it’s perhaps no surprise that connections have lowered their sights and dropped the mare into selling company on this return to hurdles. Triple Nickle looked back in form when third on the all-weather at Kempton last month, and although she failed to back that up at Lingfield earlier this month, it’s worth remembering her third to the well-handicapped mare Arctic Footprint at Ffos Las in December. Most notably, however, is the change in jockey here. Harry Cobden – who is firmly embroiled in the race to be Champion Jockey once more – takes over in the saddle, which suggests a big run is certainly expected (first ride for the yard).

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

