Brunello Breeze has been in excellent order since the blinkers were applied towards the end of last year, finishing in the frame on all four outings and winning two of them. Brunello Breeze was too keen when fourth over a mile and a half here on his penultimate start but he settled better when dropped to this trip of a mile and a quarter here last month and he scored with a good bit to spare. Brunello Breeze had plenty to do over three furlongs out but he made steady headway over two furlongs out and readily drew clear to win by two and a half lengths. That form has worked out well (the third, fourth and fifth all won next time out) and a 6 lb higher mark might not be enough to stop him following up.

