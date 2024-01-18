Camacho Star has been in good order during his all-weather campaign and he shaped well when runner-up at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago. Camacho Star moved nicely through that seven-furlong handicap but he was caught on heels turning in and conceded first run to the winner. He was unable to get into a challenging position but stuck to his task well, leaving the impression that he remains on a fair mark, and he will have no issue stepping back up in trip here (has won over a mile before).

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.