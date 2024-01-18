The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
Camacho Star has been in good order during his all-weather campaign and he shaped well when runner-up at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago. Camacho Star moved nicely through that seven-furlong handicap but he was caught on heels turning in and conceded first run to the winner. He was unable to get into a challenging position but stuck to his task well, leaving the impression that he remains on a fair mark, and he will have no issue stepping back up in trip here (has won over a mile before).
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.