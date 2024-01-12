God's Own Getaway made an encouraging start over hurdles when runner-up at Wetherby in March and he shaped even better when third on his reappearance at Warwick in November, again passing plenty of rivals having been ridden with patience. God's Own Getaway deserves credit for making up as much ground as he did at Warwick, catching the eye with the rapid headway he made out wide into the straight, and he remains open to further improvement after only a couple of starts over jumps. He is in excellent hands with Dan Skelton and makes a quick switch to handicaps from what could be a lenient opening mark.

