Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
12:12 · FRI January 12, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

God's Own Getaway - 13:30 Wincanton

Flag: Horse In Focus

God's Own Getaway made an encouraging start over hurdles when runner-up at Wetherby in March and he shaped even better when third on his reappearance at Warwick in November, again passing plenty of rivals having been ridden with patience. God's Own Getaway deserves credit for making up as much ground as he did at Warwick, catching the eye with the rapid headway he made out wide into the straight, and he remains open to further improvement after only a couple of starts over jumps. He is in excellent hands with Dan Skelton and makes a quick switch to handicaps from what could be a lenient opening mark.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING