Jackson Street took a big step forward when filling the runner-up spot at Wolverhampton last month, showing fairly useful form to make the favourite pull out all the stops. The most striking aspect of his performance was his strength at the finish, recording a notably fast closing sectional as he ran on well from mid-division to pass the post just a neck behind the winner. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up and it should prove a straightforward opportunity for Jackson Street to get off the mark at the fourth attempt if backing that effort up.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.