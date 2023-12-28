Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
18:00 · THU December 28, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Waterford Whispers - 14:55 Leopardstown

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Waterford Whispers has shown run-by-run improvement and arrives here in search of a hat-trick after winning at Galway and Fairyhouse on his two starts this season. Waterford Whispers relished the step up to two and a half miles at Fairyhouse, proving strong in the finish to lead inside the final half-furlong, and he will have no issue with conditions at Leopardstown placing the emphasis on stamina (there was plenty of cut in the ground for both of his wins). He is going the right way and remains open to improvement after only three starts, while an opening handicap mark of 123 could prove lenient.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

