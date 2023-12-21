Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
16:46 · THU December 21, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Persian Time - 13:55 Ascot

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Persian Time was a lightly-raced hurdler and he shaped with plenty of encouragement when filling the runner-up spot on his chasing debut at Newbury three weeks ago, keeping on well under mainly hands-and-heels riding to pass the post five and a half lengths behind the winner, Djelo. That appeals as a solid piece of form – Djelo heads the betting for the Grade 2 novice chase later on the card – and Persian Time seems sure to improve with that experience under his belt, especially as it was first run of any description for seven months. Trained by Nicky Henderson, who has his team in good nick (68% of horses running to form), Persian Time is well worth another chance to prove that he starts life in this sphere on a workable mark.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

