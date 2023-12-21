Persian Time was a lightly-raced hurdler and he shaped with plenty of encouragement when filling the runner-up spot on his chasing debut at Newbury three weeks ago, keeping on well under mainly hands-and-heels riding to pass the post five and a half lengths behind the winner, Djelo. That appeals as a solid piece of form – Djelo heads the betting for the Grade 2 novice chase later on the card – and Persian Time seems sure to improve with that experience under his belt, especially as it was first run of any description for seven months. Trained by Nicky Henderson, who has his team in good nick (68% of horses running to form), Persian Time is well worth another chance to prove that he starts life in this sphere on a workable mark.

