Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
15:13 · THU December 14, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Dysart Enos - 12:05 Cheltenham

Flags: Horse In Focus

Dysart Enos won all three starts in bumpers last season and showed she was the best mare in the division with an emphatic nine-length success in the Grade 2 Nickel Coin at Aintree. Those bumper exploits marked Dysart Enos out as an exciting hurdling prospect and she unsurprisingly proved far too good for her rivals in a mares' novice a Huntingdon last month, forging seven and a half lengths clear. Her jumping wasn't especially fluent but she is entitled to be sharper with that experience under her belt and she has the Timeform Large P to highlight she's likely to make significant improvement.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING