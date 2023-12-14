Dysart Enos won all three starts in bumpers last season and showed she was the best mare in the division with an emphatic nine-length success in the Grade 2 Nickel Coin at Aintree. Those bumper exploits marked Dysart Enos out as an exciting hurdling prospect and she unsurprisingly proved far too good for her rivals in a mares' novice a Huntingdon last month, forging seven and a half lengths clear. Her jumping wasn't especially fluent but she is entitled to be sharper with that experience under her belt and she has the Timeform Large P to highlight she's likely to make significant improvement.

