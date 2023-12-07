Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
15:29 · THU December 07, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Southoftheborder - 13:50 Sandown

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Southoftheborder's sales prices increased significantly to £145,000 after winning his sole start in points and he overcame clear signs of inexperience to make a winning start under Rules in a bumper at Ffos Las last season. He looked a good prospect when also making a winning start over hurdles on his return at this course, too, travelling strongly and jumping fluently and quickening clear in the closing stages to record a ready success. That was over two miles but he is sure to be suited by this longer trip and he is a strong fancy to extend his unbeaten record further up in grade.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

