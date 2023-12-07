The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Southoftheborder's sales prices increased significantly to £145,000 after winning his sole start in points and he overcame clear signs of inexperience to make a winning start under Rules in a bumper at Ffos Las last season. He looked a good prospect when also making a winning start over hurdles on his return at this course, too, travelling strongly and jumping fluently and quickening clear in the closing stages to record a ready success. That was over two miles but he is sure to be suited by this longer trip and he is a strong fancy to extend his unbeaten record further up in grade.
