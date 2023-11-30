Heritier ended last season out of form and he fared no better on his reappearance at Carlisle last month. However, he was revitalised by the switch to hurdling at Uttoxeter a couple of weeks ago and took advantage of his lower mark in that sphere in style, registering an emphatic six-length success. He is 10 lb higher back over fences here but remains 2 lb lower than the mark he defied at Market Rasen last year and this looks like a weak race.

