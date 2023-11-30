The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Top-Rated
Heritier ended last season out of form and he fared no better on his reappearance at Carlisle last month. However, he was revitalised by the switch to hurdling at Uttoxeter a couple of weeks ago and took advantage of his lower mark in that sphere in style, registering an emphatic six-length success. He is 10 lb higher back over fences here but remains 2 lb lower than the mark he defied at Market Rasen last year and this looks like a weak race.
