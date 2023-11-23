Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
19:11 · THU November 23, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Take Centre Stage - 13:15 Catterick

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Take Centre Stage was fourth on his chasing debut at Kelso last month but he went like the best horse at the weights only to pay the price for going off too hard. He jumped well in the main at the head of affairs and took the second-last four lengths clear of the winner and around 15 lengths ahead of the eventual runner-up. He was showing signs of tiredness on the approach to the final fence, however, and after blundering badly at that obstacle he lost ground up the run-in and finished tired. He showed enough, though, to suggest he's likely to make a better chaser than hurdler and can defy this sort of handicap mark with a more efficient ride.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

