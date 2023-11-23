Take Centre Stage was fourth on his chasing debut at Kelso last month but he went like the best horse at the weights only to pay the price for going off too hard. He jumped well in the main at the head of affairs and took the second-last four lengths clear of the winner and around 15 lengths ahead of the eventual runner-up. He was showing signs of tiredness on the approach to the final fence, however, and after blundering badly at that obstacle he lost ground up the run-in and finished tired. He showed enough, though, to suggest he's likely to make a better chaser than hurdler and can defy this sort of handicap mark with a more efficient ride.

