Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
19:24 · THU November 16, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Evening Story - 13:55 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Evening Story showed a good turn of foot to quickly settle matters in an 11-furlong handicap at Kempton last month on her final outing for Daniel and Claire Kubler and she again quickened up smartly to make a winning start for Grant Tuer over the extended mile and a half here last week. Evening Story was held up in a race run at a slow gallop but she overcame that pace bias in style, clocking a good closing sectional and winning with more in hand than the margin of a length would suggest. She's very much going the right way, should have the pace to cope with the drop back in trip and looks up to defying a 6 lb penalty.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

