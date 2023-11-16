Evening Story showed a good turn of foot to quickly settle matters in an 11-furlong handicap at Kempton last month on her final outing for Daniel and Claire Kubler and she again quickened up smartly to make a winning start for Grant Tuer over the extended mile and a half here last week. Evening Story was held up in a race run at a slow gallop but she overcame that pace bias in style, clocking a good closing sectional and winning with more in hand than the margin of a length would suggest. She's very much going the right way, should have the pace to cope with the drop back in trip and looks up to defying a 6 lb penalty.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.