Evening Story showed a good turn of foot to quickly settle matters in an 11-furlong handicap at Kempton last month on her final outing for Daniel and Claire Kubler and she again quickened up smartly to make a winning start for Grant Tuer over the extended mile and a half here last week. Evening Story was held up in a race run at a slow gallop but she overcame that pace bias in style, clocking a good closing sectional and winning with more in hand than the margin of a length would suggest. She's very much going the right way, should have the pace to cope with the drop back in trip and looks up to defying a 6 lb penalty.
