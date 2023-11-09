Whispersinthewind had won a barrier trial at Naas in May and she shaped very well when third over this course and distance on her debut under Rules in September, coming from much further back than the pair that beat her in a race that looks likely to prove strong maiden form. Whispersinthewind didn't get the clearest of runs through, but she was doing some good late work and she clocked a notable closing sectional that suggests she's capable of better.

