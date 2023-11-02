Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
16:37 · THU November 02, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Angel Amadea - 18:15 Newcastle

Flag: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Angel Amadea stepped up on her debut for this yard when opening her account over six furlongs at Wolverhampton in February earlier this year, but she didn't progress as expected after that success. However, she attracted support after three months off (tongue tie back on), and shaped very well over this course and distance in September, held up but going with plenty of zest and unlucky not to finish closer. Angel Amadea met trouble around two furlongs out, but kept on once getting a gap and finished with running left at the line. She is now 1 lb lower (career-low mark) and seems sure to go close if going the right way from that effort.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

