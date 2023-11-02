The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Angel Amadea stepped up on her debut for this yard when opening her account over six furlongs at Wolverhampton in February earlier this year, but she didn't progress as expected after that success. However, she attracted support after three months off (tongue tie back on), and shaped very well over this course and distance in September, held up but going with plenty of zest and unlucky not to finish closer. Angel Amadea met trouble around two furlongs out, but kept on once getting a gap and finished with running left at the line. She is now 1 lb lower (career-low mark) and seems sure to go close if going the right way from that effort.
