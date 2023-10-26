Kamsinas won his sole starts in points and arrived with a reputation on his Rules debut, sent off odds-on for a bumper at Kelso in November last year, but he didn't get a chance to show what he could do, brought down just as the race was taking shape. He landed the odds at the same course on his next start in February, winning only by a neck but having a fair bit more in hand at the line than that margin suggests. Kamsinas was found out under a penalty next time, but he looked a bright prospect on his return to action when making a winning start over hurdles at Worcester a fortnight ago, tanking along in rear and moving into the race like a horse who has plenty more to offer. This represents a stiffer test, but he represents an in-form trainer who likes to target this meeting with his better horses and he arrives with plenty of potential.