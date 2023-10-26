Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
16:59 · THU October 26, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Kamsinas - 15:55 Cheltenham

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Kamsinas won his sole starts in points and arrived with a reputation on his Rules debut, sent off odds-on for a bumper at Kelso in November last year, but he didn't get a chance to show what he could do, brought down just as the race was taking shape. He landed the odds at the same course on his next start in February, winning only by a neck but having a fair bit more in hand at the line than that margin suggests. Kamsinas was found out under a penalty next time, but he looked a bright prospect on his return to action when making a winning start over hurdles at Worcester a fortnight ago, tanking along in rear and moving into the race like a horse who has plenty more to offer. This represents a stiffer test, but he represents an in-form trainer who likes to target this meeting with his better horses and he arrives with plenty of potential.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

