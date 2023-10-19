Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
18:08 · THU October 19, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Artisan Dancer - 17:00 Newcastle

Flag: Horse In Focus

Artisan Dancer has taken off in recent weeks since being returned to all-weather, taking advantage of a falling mark to open his account over 11 furlongs at Southwell in August and he did well to follow up at Chelmsford 13 days later, overcoming a pace bias over the longest trip he had faced. He completed a hat-trick with the minimum of fuss at Lingfield last month, relishing the step up to two miles for the first time, in full control when edging to his left in the closing stages. Artisan Dancer was arguably unlucky not to complete a four-timer over a mile and a half at this course last time, building up a head of steam when denied a run on the stand rail. He remains a horse to be positive about and this step back up in trip is expected to help.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING