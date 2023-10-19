The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flag: Horse In Focus
Artisan Dancer has taken off in recent weeks since being returned to all-weather, taking advantage of a falling mark to open his account over 11 furlongs at Southwell in August and he did well to follow up at Chelmsford 13 days later, overcoming a pace bias over the longest trip he had faced. He completed a hat-trick with the minimum of fuss at Lingfield last month, relishing the step up to two miles for the first time, in full control when edging to his left in the closing stages. Artisan Dancer was arguably unlucky not to complete a four-timer over a mile and a half at this course last time, building up a head of steam when denied a run on the stand rail. He remains a horse to be positive about and this step back up in trip is expected to help.
