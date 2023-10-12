Kalganov had dropped nearly 30 lb in the weights and belatedly took advantage of a much-reduced mark at Redcar two starts back, and he followed up with plenty in hand over an extended seven furlongs at Ayr 10 days ago. He was produced to lead over a furlong out and he was soon well in command, stretching clear of his rivals in the closing stages in the style of a horse who is right back at the top of his game. Kalganov is ahead of his mark turned out under a 5 lb penalty and he remains especially well treated on the pick of his form.