The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated
Kalganov had dropped nearly 30 lb in the weights and belatedly took advantage of a much-reduced mark at Redcar two starts back, and he followed up with plenty in hand over an extended seven furlongs at Ayr 10 days ago. He was produced to lead over a furlong out and he was soon well in command, stretching clear of his rivals in the closing stages in the style of a horse who is right back at the top of his game. Kalganov is ahead of his mark turned out under a 5 lb penalty and he remains especially well treated on the pick of his form.
To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.