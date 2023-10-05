Rohaan has been largely disappointing this season but he ran respectably when keeping on well and beaten only a length and a half in seventh in the Ayr Gold Cup a couple of weeks ago. Rohaan races off a 2 lb lower mark here, which is 7 lb lower than the rating he defied when landing his second Wokingham Handicap over this course and distance last season (the first Wokingham win came off an even higher mark). Rohaan also showed smart form when landing the Group 3 Bengough Stakes here 12 months ago to register his fourth course-and-distance success. He is at his best at this venue and, having offered some encouragement at Ayr, it would be little surprise to see him take advantage of an easing mark.

