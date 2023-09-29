Crack Shot was ultimately beaten nearly nine lengths in fifth when upped in trip and tackling testing ground for the first time on his handicap debut at Glorious Goodwood, but he shaped with encouragement in a superb renewal of what is usually a strong event. Four next-time-out winners have come from that mile-and-a-quarter handicap, including Crack Shot who landed a weaker handicap back at a mile and on a sound surface at Newbury last month. Crack Shot kept on well to fend off another promising three-year-old with the pair pulling two and three-quarter lengths clear of the third, marking himself out as a one to keep on side. A 5 lb rise in the weights could underestimate the lightly raced Crack Shot who should still have more to offer, while the continued good form of trainer Ed Walker is also in his favour.

