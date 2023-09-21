Midnight It Is has taken a bit of time to get to grips with chasing but he has offered encouragement at Wexford the last twice and he looked a bit unlucky not to finish closer when third on his latest outing. Midnight It Is was in contention leaving the back straight but he was short of room approaching the home turn which hampered his chances. He showed enough to suggest that he's capable of taking advantage of a chase mark which is lenient based on his best effort over hurdles.

