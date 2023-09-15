The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flag: Horse In Focus
Persuasion has really hit top form for David and Nicola Barron on his last couple of starts, first ending a long losing run at Thirsk at the beginning of this month and then looking unlucky not to follow up when filling the runner-up spot at Haydock a week later. He was beaten just a head on the last occasion having conceded first run to the winner, doing his best to peg that rival back in the final furlong but never quite managing to get on terms. Clearly thriving again, Persuasion is only 1lb higher in the weights today and remains one to be interested in as he tries to gain compensation for what happened at Haydock, with the booking of Ryan Moore this time very much catching the eye.
