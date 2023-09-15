Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
11:14 · FRI September 15, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Persuasion - 16:45 Doncaster

Flag: Horse In Focus

Persuasion has really hit top form for David and Nicola Barron on his last couple of starts, first ending a long losing run at Thirsk at the beginning of this month and then looking unlucky not to follow up when filling the runner-up spot at Haydock a week later. He was beaten just a head on the last occasion having conceded first run to the winner, doing his best to peg that rival back in the final furlong but never quite managing to get on terms. Clearly thriving again, Persuasion is only 1lb higher in the weights today and remains one to be interested in as he tries to gain compensation for what happened at Haydock, with the booking of Ryan Moore this time very much catching the eye.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING