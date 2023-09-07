Prairie Falcon is yet to get his head in front this season, but he was a two-time winner last year, and has shaped better than the bare result in recent starts. He attracted support at Thirsk last month, and fared best of those who raced at the rear of the field, while also having to come wide into the straight. He stayed on strongly in the closing stages, recording an eye-catching closing sectional, and the winner of that race has boosted the form since. Prairie Falcon can be marked up for that effort, so makes plenty of appeal from 1 lb lower, and also goes in first-time cheekpieces now.