Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
16:43 · THU September 07, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Prairie Falcon - 15:45 Haydock

Flags: Sectional, Top Rated

Prairie Falcon is yet to get his head in front this season, but he was a two-time winner last year, and has shaped better than the bare result in recent starts. He attracted support at Thirsk last month, and fared best of those who raced at the rear of the field, while also having to come wide into the straight. He stayed on strongly in the closing stages, recording an eye-catching closing sectional, and the winner of that race has boosted the form since. Prairie Falcon can be marked up for that effort, so makes plenty of appeal from 1 lb lower, and also goes in first-time cheekpieces now.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING