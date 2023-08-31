Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
16:19 · THU August 31, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Capone - 19:43 Salisbury

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Capone built on previous promise when opening his account for this yard over two miles at Chester in June, resuming winning ways in emphatic fashion, and he has been far from disgraced when finding only one rival too good on his last two starts. He started at 40/1 in a strong handicap at Nottingham last time but proved he remains in top form after seven weeks off, beaten only by a three-year-old on the up and having the rest covered. Capone is 3 lb higher now but this looks a little easier and he will remain a horse of interest.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

