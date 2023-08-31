Capone built on previous promise when opening his account for this yard over two miles at Chester in June, resuming winning ways in emphatic fashion, and he has been far from disgraced when finding only one rival too good on his last two starts. He started at 40/1 in a strong handicap at Nottingham last time but proved he remains in top form after seven weeks off, beaten only by a three-year-old on the up and having the rest covered. Capone is 3 lb higher now but this looks a little easier and he will remain a horse of interest.