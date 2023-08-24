Mighty Tom offered plenty of encouragement when third in a valuable two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival on his return from 12 months off and first start for Cian Collins, and he built on that promise to register a comfortable success in a listed handicap hurdle over this course and distance a couple of weeks later, drawing 10 lengths clear after being given a sensibly patient ride in a strongly-run race. That success earned Mighty Tom a crack at the ultra-competitive Galway Hurdle a few weeks ago and he shaped well in sixth, ultimately paying for the big move he made to strike the front heading away from the stands on the first circuit. Mighty Tom is back in calmer waters here, is clearly effective over this course and distance and will have the assistance of Paul Townend in the saddle for the first time, so he looks set to go well.

