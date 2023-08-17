The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional
Miaharris' sales price rocketed from €60,000 as a yearling to 210,000 guineas at the breeze-ups earlier this year and she made a deep impression when making a winning debut at Sandown last month. She was given a patient ride and showed signs of greenness when moving into contention around two furlongs out, but she left her rivals for dead when quickening into the lead soon after, looking potentially smart as she streaked clear, and that performance was backed up by sectionals. This represents a step up in class but one she is ready for, and she is expected to win again before having her sights raised even further.
To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.