Miaharris ' sales price rocketed from €60,000 as a yearling to 210,000 guineas at the breeze-ups earlier this year and she made a deep impression when making a winning debut at Sandown last month. She was given a patient ride and showed signs of greenness when moving into contention around two furlongs out, but she left her rivals for dead when quickening into the lead soon after, looking potentially smart as she streaked clear, and that performance was backed up by sectionals. This represents a step up in class but one she is ready for, and she is expected to win again before having her sights raised even further.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling