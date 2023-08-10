Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
18:30 · THU August 10, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Holbache - 16:00 Brighton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Holbache proved better than ever when winning a handicap by five and a half lengths at Kempton on his final start last year, forging clear in the closing stages and that form hasn't worked out badly. He was 9 lb higher in the weights and started at 50/1 on his return from eight months off at York recently, but he shaped much better than the bare result suggests, looking sure to finish in the frame until the lack of a recent outing seemingly told. Hobache is sure to strip fitter for that outing and he is 2 lb lower now, so he makes a fair bit of appeal.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Most Followed

