Holbache proved better than ever when winning a handicap by five and a half lengths at Kempton on his final start last year, forging clear in the closing stages and that form hasn't worked out badly. He was 9 lb higher in the weights and started at 50/1 on his return from eight months off at York recently, but he shaped much better than the bare result suggests, looking sure to finish in the frame until the lack of a recent outing seemingly told. Hobache is sure to strip fitter for that outing and he is 2 lb lower now, so he makes a fair bit of appeal.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling