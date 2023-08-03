Blue For You is effectively 9 lb higher in the weights than when filling the runner-up spot in this race 12 months ago, but the way he won at York last time suggests he's an improved performer this year, hitting the front a furlong out and quickly drawing clear from there to win by three lengths. His strong-travelling style is ideal for this type of race and he's the pick at the weights here under a 3-lb penalty for his York success. Likely to be dropped in from stall 11, Blue For You seems sure to be thereabouts once again if managing to weave his way through in the straight.

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.