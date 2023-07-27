Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
16:10 · THU July 27, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Gaassee - 15:35 Ascot

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Gaassee produced easily his best effort of the season when finishing fourth in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last time, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having repeatedly met trouble from three furlongs out. He is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and clearly on a workable mark when everything falls right. Trained by William Haggas, who has his team in good nick (85% of horses running to form), Gaassee is very much one to be interested in again if building on the promise of his Haydock run.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

