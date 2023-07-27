Gaassee produced easily his best effort of the season when finishing fourth in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last time, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having repeatedly met trouble from three furlongs out. He is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and clearly on a workable mark when everything falls right. Trained by William Haggas, who has his team in good nick (85% of horses running to form), Gaassee is very much one to be interested in again if building on the promise of his Haydock run.

