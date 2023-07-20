Elegant Erin progressed well last season, winning four times, including over this course and distance, and she has caught the eye in both of her starts so far this year. She got no sort of run on her return at Newcastle, and she was the only one to make significant inroads on the leaders from the rear at York last time. She got outpaced over a sharp five furlongs that day, suggesting she'll relish a return to a stiffer track like this, while she can also boast a good record at this venue. Elegant Erin is just 2 lb higher than her last winning mark and can confirm herself in better heart than her recent form figures suggest.