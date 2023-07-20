Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
17:02 · THU July 20, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Elegant Erin - 19:50 Pontefract

Flags: Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses

Elegant Erin progressed well last season, winning four times, including over this course and distance, and she has caught the eye in both of her starts so far this year. She got no sort of run on her return at Newcastle, and she was the only one to make significant inroads on the leaders from the rear at York last time. She got outpaced over a sharp five furlongs that day, suggesting she'll relish a return to a stiffer track like this, while she can also boast a good record at this venue. Elegant Erin is just 2 lb higher than her last winning mark and can confirm herself in better heart than her recent form figures suggest.

