Sniper's Eye didn't make the track last year despite being an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups, but he was strong in the market for his debut at Wolverhampton in January, and he shaped particularly well while leaving the impression he would come on for the experience. He was gelded soon afterwards and has progressed further since, running a mighty race behind the exciting Imperial Emperor at Newmarket last month. Sniper's Eye still looked inexperienced in the closing stages, but clocked some above-average sectionals, and he appears to have been let in lightly from a mark of 82 on his handicap debut.