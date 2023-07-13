Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
17:14 · THU July 13, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Sniper's Eye - 15:25 Ascot

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated, Sectional

Sniper's Eye didn't make the track last year despite being an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups, but he was strong in the market for his debut at Wolverhampton in January, and he shaped particularly well while leaving the impression he would come on for the experience. He was gelded soon afterwards and has progressed further since, running a mighty race behind the exciting Imperial Emperor at Newmarket last month. Sniper's Eye still looked inexperienced in the closing stages, but clocked some above-average sectionals, and he appears to have been let in lightly from a mark of 82 on his handicap debut.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.How does Flagged Up work?Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.

