Pure Angel built on earlier promise when blowing her rivals away over five furlongs at Wolverhampton in November, producing a performance her earlier efforts had threatened, and she shaped really well on her return and handicap debut when runner-up at Goodwood in May. She was conceding race fitness to all of her rivals but wasn't beaten far and did best of those who came from off the pace. Pure Angel left the impression she was still in top form at York last time, looking a bigger threat to the winner than most before seemingly failing to stay the six-furlong trip. The return to the minimum distance will be in her favour and she is almost certainly on a good mark, so remains a horse to be positive about moving forward.