Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform's Flagged Up
Timeform's Flagged Up

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
17:03 · THU July 06, 2023

Friday's selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Pure Angel - 14:55 Doncaster

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Pure Angel built on earlier promise when blowing her rivals away over five furlongs at Wolverhampton in November, producing a performance her earlier efforts had threatened, and she shaped really well on her return and handicap debut when runner-up at Goodwood in May. She was conceding race fitness to all of her rivals but wasn't beaten far and did best of those who came from off the pace. Pure Angel left the impression she was still in top form at York last time, looking a bigger threat to the winner than most before seemingly failing to stay the six-furlong trip. The return to the minimum distance will be in her favour and she is almost certainly on a good mark, so remains a horse to be positive about moving forward.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.How does Flagged Up work?Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING