Timeform's Flagged Up

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
16:53 · THU June 29, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Love Your Work - 19:10 Newcastle

Flag: Horse In Focus, Top Rated, Sectional

Love Your Work won four times last year, the latest of those coming from his lower turf mark at Beverley in April, but his all-weather mark has edged down since that victory and he shaped well on his return from three months off when runner-up at Southwell 17 days ago. He can be marked up for that effort, too, faring best of those who sat up with an overly strong pace and caught only by one coming from further back in the final furlong. That run should have brought him on fitness-wise and he will remain a horse to be interested in from this sort of mark.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.How does Flagged Up work?Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.

