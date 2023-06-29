Love Your Work - 19:10 Newcastle

Flag: Horse In Focus, Top Rated, Sectional

Love Your Work won four times last year, the latest of those coming from his lower turf mark at Beverley in April, but his all-weather mark has edged down since that victory and he shaped well on his return from three months off when runner-up at Southwell 17 days ago. He can be marked up for that effort, too, faring best of those who sat up with an overly strong pace and caught only by one coming from further back in the final furlong. That run should have brought him on fitness-wise and he will remain a horse to be interested in from this sort of mark.